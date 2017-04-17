New to Hulu in May: ‘Winter’s Bone,’ ‘Big Fish,’ the Return of ‘Casual’ and Many More Film and TV Titles

These are the films and shows that will be available to stream on Hulu next month.

Hulu has announced the new titles that will be available to stream on the platform in May. Next month will see the streaming release of Oscar-nominated films such as Debra Granik’s 2010 drama “Winter’s Bone,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy drama “Big Fish.”

READ MORE: Hulu and Annapurna Announce Streaming Partnership, With Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit Project First in Line

Hulu’s origial series “Casual” returns for a third season on May 23. The original documentary “Becoming Bond,” about the life of George Lazenby, who played James Bond in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” will debut on May 20. Find the list of all titles coming to Hulu in May below.

May 1

Line of Duty: Complete Season 4 (BBC One)

South Park en Español: Complete Season 20 (Comedy Central)

48 Hrs. (1982)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Arrowhead (1952)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bait Shop (2008)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Big Fish (2003)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2 (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clue (1985)

Coming to America (1988)

Dark Blue (2003)

The Doors (1991)

Dr. No (1963)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gladiator (2000)

Goldeneye (1995)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

License to Kill (1989)

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Maximum Security (1990)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Naked Gun 2 & ½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad (1988)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

School Ties (1992)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Star Kid (1998)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

May 2

Vikings: Complete Season 4B (History)

Jackson: Documentary (*Showtime)

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men (2016)

May 3

Outsiders: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

May 4

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

May 5

Flubber (1997)

The Recruit (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

May 6

Batman & Bill: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Hardcore Henry (2015) (*Showtime)

The Red Pill (2016)

May 7

Billions: Season 2 Finale (*Showtime)

May 9

All We Had (2016)

May 12

A Hologram for the King (2016)

Extraterrestrial (2014)

May 13

Bad Moms (2016) (*Showtime)

Me Before You (2016)

May 14

Blue Caprice (2013)

May 15

The Next Step: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (BBC)

He Got Game (1998)

May 18

Downward Dog: Series Premiere (ABC)

Underground: Complete Season 2 (WGN)

May 19

The Last Ship: Complete Season 3 (TNT)

Before I Disappear (2014)

May 20

Becoming Bond: Documentary (Hulu Original)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

May 21

Twin Peaks: Season 3 Premiere (*Showtime)

Firestorm (2013)

May 23

Casual: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 28

American Muscle (2014)

A Perfect Man (2013)

The Duel (2016)

May 30

Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.