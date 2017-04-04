‘I Am Heath Ledger’ Trailer: Spike TV Unveils Intimate First Look at New Documentary About Late Actor — Watch

The Derik Murray-directed documentary will air May 17, following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Spike TV and Network Entertainment have released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary “I Am Heath Ledger.” Directed by Derik Murray (“I Am Chris Farley”), the film offers an intimate look at Ledger’s life, as well as his career rise with roles in films such as “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Patriot,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Dark Knight,” and more.

“He wanted fame, and then when he got it, he didn’t want it,” filmmaker Matt Amato, Ledger’s longtime friend and business partner, says in the trailer. The documentary also features interviews with actors Naomi Watts and Ben Mendelsohn, director Ang Lee, musician Ben Harper, model Chistina Cauche, and other friends and family of the actor.

The trailer opens with footage of Ledger taking pictures with a Rolleiflex camera. The documentary also includes never-before-seen videos shot by the actor. “He was always a director, acting was just a way to get there,” says Ledger’s childhood friend Trevor DiCarlo. The actor died in January 2008 after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

“I Am Heath Ledger” will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, ahead of a limited theatrical release May 3. The documentary will then air on Spike TV on Wednesday, May 17 at 10pm ET/PT, and will see a digital and DVD release May 23. Check out the trailer below.

