‘I Love Dick’: Jill Soloway and Kevin Bacon Explain What the New Amazon Comedy’s Really About

"It's not about Dick, it's about art."

For those unfamiliar with the novel of which it’s based on, “I Love Dick,” may be a little hard to describe. But in the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the show below, series co-creator Jill Soloway and others showcase a perfect understanding of the show, especially the roles of feminism and art within its story.

“It’s a feminist, matriarchal revolution-inspiring comedy about love and sex,” Soloway said. But more than that, “I Love Dick” looks to provide a look into the world of the artist, and act as an outlet for female writers (the first three episodes were written by women).

Adapted from the cult novel written by Chris Kraus, “I Love Dick” tells the story of Chris (Kathryn Hahn), a frustrated, struggling New York filmmaker marooned in Marfa, Texas with her successful academic husband Sylvere (Griffin Dunne). Amid her self doubt and frustration, she meets Dick (Kevin Bacon), a mysterious artist whose presence inspires her artistic awakening.

While Dick may be the inspiration behind Chris’ awakening, Soloway reassures that Chris’ fondness of Dick is far more than just an attraction.

“That’s what Chris is doing. She keeps saying to Sylvere, It’s not about Dick, it’s about art,” said Soloway.

“I Love Dick’s” awareness of the artistic world it depicts will help it stand out, as noted by series co-creator and executive producer Heidi Schreck. “It’s definitely a celebration of art and a celebration of women artists,” she said.

Beyond that, the show looks to analyze gender roles through its narrative. “We’re actively disrupting the male gaze, actively giving birth to the female gaze, but doing so through the transformational power of super soapy, delicious storytelling,” Soloway said.

“I Love Dick” stars Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Bacon, Griffin Dunne, Roberta Colindrez, India Menuez, and Lily Moejekwu. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime May 12. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at “I Love Dick” below.

