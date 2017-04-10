‘I Love Dick’ Trailer: Jill Soloway’s Sexy Amazon Show Stars Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn — Watch

The new series from the creator of "Transparent" comes to Amazon Prime on May 12.

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway’s new show “I Love Dick” isn’t as dirty as the title might sound, but it certainly does look steamy. The Amazon original show stars Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne as a married couple who move to Marfa, Texas to study with an enigmatic professor named Dick (Kevin Bacon), for whom Hahn develops what seems to be an obsessive attraction.

“You’re like a Roman god bringing the spirit of sex into our lives,” Hahn’s character says in the trailer. As she and her husband both become drawn to Dick, their lives are turned upside down with unintended, but exciting consequences.

Here’s the official synopsis: Indie filmmaker Chris (Hahn) has spent most of her adult life in the shadow of her older and successful academic husband Sylvère (Dunne). When her latest work is accepted into the Venice International Film Festival, Chris finally gets her big break. She plans to head to Italy after dropping off Sylvère at a residency fellowship program in the remote West Texas art haven of Marfa, run by the legendary artist Dick Jarrett (Bacon). Excited for their new prospects, Chris and Sylvère sublet their cramped New York apartment and set out on a cross-country road trip.

“I Love Dick” is adapted from the cult classic novel by Chris Kraus. To watch the trailer for the show, which comes to Amazon Prime on May 12, check out the video below.



