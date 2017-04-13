‘Ice Mother:’ Frigid Waters Lead to Love In Tribeca International Competition Title — Watch

Ice swimming eventually warms a grandmother's heart in this new Czech film.

Family can sometimes drive us up a wall. At holiday dinners, families like to poke their noses in others business with questions about the future or current romantic partners or career choices, and the answers they are given are typically met with slight condescension. With every intention of defending ourselves, we bite our tongues to preserve the only time of week, month, or year we see our families. This tense familial setting is the foundation of the film “Ice Mother,” directed by Bohdan Sláma (“Something Like Happiness” “Country Teacher”).

The film tells a story of Hana, an older woman who lives alone, aside from her weekly visits with her two sons and their families. These passive-aggressive dinners are central to the family dynamic that no one intends to break. One day, while spending time with her grandson Ivanek, Hana saves an ice swimmer, Brona, from drowning. From there, she and Brona develop an intimate relationship, leading to positive improvements in her relationships with her family, specifically her grandson.

“Ice Mother” will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition, screening on April 23, 25, 26, and 29. Check out the trailer below:

