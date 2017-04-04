How ‘Silence’ and ‘A Monster Calls’ Prove Liam Neeson Is Way More Than An Action Hero — Watch

IndieWire On Demand: Two great Liam Neeson performances are now available on demand thanks to "Silence" and "A Monster Calls."

When you hear the name Liam Neeson, chances are good that the “Taken” franchise comes to mind. Ever since Neeson redefined his career with the 2009 hit, the actor has been seen and usually cast in macho man roles where he can kick one ass after the other.

Neeson is unquestionably a talented action star, but he’s also so much more than that. Last fall, two films that went under the radar at the box office were Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” and J.A. Boyana’s “A Monster Calls,” both of which feature Liam Neeson performances that remind you why he’s such a versatile powerhouse.

Both films are available on VOD this month, and IndieWire is celebrating with a film chat devoted to the ever-evolving Neeson. Join IndieWire critic Eric Kohn and film editor Kate Erbland in the discussion below.

