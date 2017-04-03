‘Ingrid Goes West’ Trailer: Aubrey Plaza Crashes a Wedding and Makes a New BFF in Elizabeth Olsen — Watch

O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Wyatt Russell co-star in the film, one of three acquired by Neon at Sundance this year.

Neon has released the trailer for “Ingrid Goes West,” one of three films Tim League and Tom Quinn’s new distribution company acquired at Sundance. Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen star in the Los Angeles–set film, which won a screenwriting award upon its Park City premiere a few months back. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results.”

Matt Spicer directed the film, which also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Wyatt Russell. Neon — which also picked up Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats” and Michael Larnell’s “Roxanne Roxanne” at Sundance — will release “Ingrid Goes West” in theaters on August 4.

