‘Invader Zim’ TV Movie Teaser: Nickelodeon Reviving Animated Series — Watch

The popular cartoon created by Jhonen Vasquez ran from 2001 to 2004.

Puny humans, be ready, because “Invader Zim” will be invading Planet Earth again “soonish”! Nickelodeon just announced plans to make a TV movie based on the animated series created by Jhonen Vasquez, which debuted on the network in 2001 and ran for two seasons, until 2004.

The series followed an alien named Zim who comes to Earth from the planet Irk, after his leaders sent him on a mission just to fool him, not knowing that in fact there was another planet out there. Once here, Zim and his malfunctioning robot GIR manage to blend in with the rest of the kids, while attempting to conquer the Earth and enslave the human race. Richard Horvitz (who voiced Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR), Andy Berman (Dib) and Melissa Fahn (Gaz) will return for the 90-minute TV movie, as reported by EW.

“Invader Zim” is the third Nickelodeon classic series that is being revived by the network. “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie” is set to air November 23, and the one-hour TV special “Rocko’s Modern Life” is in production.

