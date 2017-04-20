‘Ismael’s Ghosts’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard Brings Arnaud Desplechin’s Otherwordly Cannes Drama to the Land of the Living

Desplechin's latest will open the festival next month.

For his return to the Cannes Film Festival, Arnaud Desplechin is getting pride of place. “Ismael’s Ghosts” is set to open the festivities next month, as well as provide another opportunity for the French auteur to win the coveted Palme d’Or. Desplechin has been in Competition several times before — “My Sex Life… or How I Got into an Argument,” “A Christmas Tale” and “Jimmy P.” all debuted on the Croisette — and premiered 2015’s “My Golden Days” in the Directors’ Fortnight section. Watch the French-language trailer for “Ismael’s Ghosts” below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ismaël Vuillard makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta, twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia. Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts.”

Marion Cottilard, Mathieu Amalric, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Louis Garrel star in the film, which Magnolia Pictures acquired the rights to last year. “Ismael’s Ghosts” doesn’t have a release date as of yet.





