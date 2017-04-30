‘It Comes at Night’ Makes A Surprise Appearance at New Horror Festival

The A24-produced horror film snuck into the lineup at the new Overlook Film Festival in Oregon this weekend.

Filmmaker Trey Shults was an overnight sensation after his debut film, the tense family addiction drama “Krisha,” won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2015 SXSW Film Festival. His followup, the horror-thriller “It Comes at Night,” has also unexpectedly surfaced at a film festival — this time, by premiering in a secret screening slot as the closing night entry at The Overlook Film Festival, a new horror film festival in the Timerline Lodge in Mt. Hood, Oregon.

The A24-produced film marks a step up in production for Shults, who shot “Krisha” in his Texas home with members of his family. With a cast that includes Riley Keough, Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott, “It Comes at Night” revolves around the experiences a man holed up in a remote home with his family after a mysterious threat has made the outside world unsafe. It was an apt choice to screen at the Overlook, which takes place at the remote Timberline Lodge, where Stanley Kubrick shot exteriors for “The Shining.”

The movie, which opens June 9, was submitted earlier this year to the Cannes Film Festival, where “Krisha” played in the Critics Week sidebar in 2015. However, A24 seems to have chosen the Overlook in order to generate early word of mouth around the film among diehard genre fans.

The festival opened April 27 with “Stephanie,” the new Blumhouse-produced horror film directed by Akiva Goldsman, and its lineup includes an international competition section and live events such the Pumpkin Pie Show and Blackout.