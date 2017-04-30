‘It Comes at Night’: Trey Edward Shults’ Horror Film Earns Rave Reviews at Overlook Film Festival

Shults' follow-up to "Krisha" had its surprise world premiere last night.

The Overlook Film Festival closed with the surprise world premiere of “It Comes at Night” last night, and early reactions to Trey Edward Shults’ “Krisha” follow-up are highly positive. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn gives the film an A- and writes that “there are many movies about horror in the woods, but ‘It Comes at Night’ stretches that trope into a paranoid headtrip.” He’s hardly alone in his praise.

READ MORE: ‘It Comes at Night’ Review: Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbott Face Off In Trey Shults’ Frightening Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

Time Out New York’s Joshua Rothkopf gives it a rare five stars:

“A major statement on the subject of civilization in freefall, writer-director Trey Edward Shults’s nerve-shredding domestic thriller joins the rarified company of Cormac McCarthy’s 2006 novel ‘The Road’ and the small handful of intimate post-apocalyptic scenarios that puncture through to our deepest fears.”

Keith Phipps of Uproxx is impressed as well:

“The film, like its director, offers no answers, nor does it need to. It’s often an unnerving, masterful piece of horror filmmaking, creating a sense of suspense about what’s out in the woods and when and if it will come for Paul and the others. But it’s the way it explores how its characters prepare to face what’s in the dark that makes it hit home.”

READ MORE: ‘It Comes at Night’ Makes A Surprise Appearance at New Horror Festival

So, too, is Meredith Borders of Birth.Movies.Death.:

“It’s devastating, an unblinking gaze at the cost of our collective fear of death, our own and that of those we love, asking what that fear does to us, what it takes from us when we’re yet alive. It’s a sense-provoking, full-bodied experience that caused an entire audience to exhale heavily the moment the screen turned black. And it’s an assurance that Shults is a filmmaker who must be followed.”

Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott and Carmen Ejogo star in the film. A24 will release “It Comes at Night” on June 9.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.