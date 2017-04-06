The ‘It’ Trailer Is Already Making It Harder to Be a Professional Clown

There's always one Pennywise who's gotta ruin it for everyone else.

Another day, another weird clown story. The trailer for “It” was streamed nearly 200 million times within a day of its release, but not everyone was happy about it — one suspects that a good deal of the 15,000 viewers who have given it the dreaded thumbs down on YouTube may belong to the same profession as Pennywise himself. MEL Magazine spoke to a few clowns to gauge their reaction to the new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, and they were none too pleased.

“It’s gonna be bad for clowns,” says Guilford Adams, who for 20 years has performed as Gilly. Clowns have long been a source of irrational fear, a phenomenon to which the 1990 miniseries adaptation of “It” starring Tim Curry as Pennywise certainly contributed. “It’s ruining our business,” Nick Kane (AKA Mr. Nick) added.

“It’s a dying profession. And the people who do it and scrape together a living have to grapple with the fact that it’s cool and hip not to like clowns,” continued Adams. “The ultimate prick in this is that it’s going to turn young consumers away from an art form that’s sweet and nice and not about the Kardashians and ‘Minecraft.'” Read the full article — and bemoan the plight of non-evil clowns — here.

