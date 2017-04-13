J.C. Chandor’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Loses Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum and Paramount One Month Before Filming

The action thriller was originally planned as director Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal's followup to their Oscar winner "The Hurt Locker."

Just one month before J.C. Chandor’s “Triple Frontier” was set to start filming, Paramount has dropped out of the project, and so have the two biggest stars attached to the action thriller, Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy, as reported by Deadline. According to the publication, sources said that the actors were not too happy about a new version of the script that Chandor had turned in. And, apparently, according to some Deadline sources, the studio decided to drop out when those “creative differences” threatened to affect the progress of the project, which was supposed to be finished in a tight schedule and for a price.

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and Adria Arjona were recently cast in the film, which Chandor is set to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mark Boal. The story is set in the border zone where the Iguazu and Parana rivers meet between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil. The area is a nest for organized crime and is known for being very hard to govern.

Originally, “Triple Frontier” was planned as director Kathryn Bigelow and Boal’s followup to their “The Hurt Locker,” which won six Oscar, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Sean Penn, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Javier Bardem and Christian Bale had all been in the mix for various roles at some point.

