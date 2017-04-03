‘Jackie’ Live Score: Experience Mica Levi’s Powerhouse Score With A 35-Piece Orchestra — Exclusive

If you live in Los Angeles and love Pablo Larraín's "Jackie," then you better clear your schedule right now.

Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie” was one of the best films of 2016, featuring a knockout Natalie Portman performance that ranks as one of her best to date and a powerhouse score from Mica Levi. Both Portman and Levi earned Oscar nominations for their work, and the latter’s contributions really elevate “Jackie” into becoming an unnerving psychological dissection.

This June, Wordless Music Orchestra and Fox Searchlight will join forces at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles for a screening of “Jackie” that is bound to be one of the theatrical events of the year. The film will be accompanied by a live score courtesy of a 35-piece orchestra, which will include 10 violins, 8 violas, 8 cellos and 3 basses, along with flutes, clarinets, piano and percussion. Wordless Music Orchestra previously preformed Levi’s “Under The Skin” in Los Angeles in 2015, which makes “Jackie” the second original score of hers to be conducted.

The “Jackie” live score screening will take place June 3. Presale for tickets start Thursday, April 6 at 10am PT, with general onsale starting Friday, April 7 at 10am PT. Tickets can be purchased on the Ace Hotel website. While the event is strictly Los Angeles-based for now, Wordless Music is putting on Stanley Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon” in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 8.

