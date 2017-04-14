James Gunn Shares Amazing True Story Proving Vin Diesel is The Best Friend Ever

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director said Diesel chattered a private jet to go "save" him in Las Vegas.

Vin Diesel is the type of friend we all wish we had, and James Gunn can attest to that. On Thursday, the filmmaker shared an amazing true story on his Facebook page, which shows the lengths the actor is willing to go for a friend. The director, who has worked with Diesel on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, said that while he could not make it to the premiere of “The Fate of the Furious,” he will surely go see the film this weekend. Why? “Because I love Vin Diesel (and Dodge Challengers, but that’s a different story),” he wrote.

Gunn then went on to tell the story of how last Thanksgiving Diesel chattered a private jet and was about to head to Las vegas to “save” him, after a phone mishap led him to believe that Gunn, who has “been sober for many years now,” had relapsed and was drunk and suicidal in Vegas. Gunn had changed his phone number, but Diesel had not saved the new digits; so her sent a text message to Gunn’s old number wishing him a happy Thanksgiving. Tha is when whoever answered said he “was messed up in the middle of Vegas, all alone on Thanksgiving.”

Diesel called “Guardians” producer Simon Hatt to tell him what was going on, had also reached out to Zoe Saldana. “So, Vin, in Diesel mode, found out where he [the person who now has Gunn’s old number] was, chartered a plane, and started putting a rescue team in action, including Simon and Zoe, to come save my life,” Gunn wrote.

It turned out, Gunn was in pasadena spending the day in a hotel with his girlfriend. “He was, of course, relieved that I was chilling in Pasadena and everything was cool,” Gunn wrote. “But the point is, I have a friend willing to leave his family on Thanksgiving to come save my drunken ass. It’s the kind of help I hope I never need, but it’s nice to know it’s there. So the least I can do is go check out his new movie. I hope you do as well.” Read the complete story below.

