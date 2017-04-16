Jeff Varner, ‘Survivor’ Contestant Who Outed Fellow Competitor as Transgender, Loses His Job

Varner's actions have drawn widespread criticism.

Jeff Varner has been voted off the island — and his job on the mainland. The “Survivor” contestant, who prompted outrage after outing a fellow competitor on the long-running show as transgender, has been fired from Allen Tate Realtors in Rockhill, SC. The company explained the decision to News & Record Greensboro, saying that Varner was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”

READ MORE: Richard Linklater Directs PSA Slamming Texas’ Anti-Transgender Bathroom Bill — Watch

The incident aired on Wednesday’s episode, which was filmed 10 months ago as part of the show’s 34th season; Varner wasn’t able to discuss what happened until after the broadcast. The event quickly drew a flurry of headlines, earning widespread ire.

READ MORE: GLAAD Launches Grant and Mentorship to Support LGBTQ Filmmakers and Stories

“I have spent 10 months stewing in this awful, horrible mistake I have made,” Varner, who is openly gay, told EW Morning Live earlier this week. “I have been through I don’t know how much therapy. With the show’s therapist, with a local therapist. I have met with and spoken to several LGBT organizations — I’ve joined the board of a couple of them…this has changed me drastically.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.