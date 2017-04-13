Jenna Elfman’s Reddit AMA Became An Insane Scientology Interrogation — Read the Highlights

Redditors bombarded the "Dharma and Greg" star with questions like: "When you are on vacation do you visit volcanoes or are you too scared to be close to the thetans?"

When television actress, former dancer, podcaster, and proud Scientologist Jenna Elfman signed up for a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), she clearly had no inkling of the onslaught of hilarious Scientology questions Redditors had coming. While promoting “Imaginary Mary,” her new ABC show about a woman and her imaginary friend, the “Dharma and Greg” star politely answered a few questions from the same handful of brand-new Reddit accounts before the barrage began.

Here are some of the best questions she received:

A sassy user named Ruddiver asked: “When you are on vacation do you visit volcanoes or are you too scared to be close to the thetans?” Another noted that the competition was stiff for who asked the best question, adding: “Pay to win! Wait, sorry, that’s Scientology.” One cheeky fella said: “Can you blink twice if they are watching you?” Another: “How long have David Miscavige and Tom Cruise been dating?” To which another replied: “To piggy back on that, do you know where David Miscavige’s wife is?” (David Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology. His wife, Shelly, has been missing since 2007).

One user added a personal note that the religion, which requires believers to make large cash donations in order to advance in its ranks, “cleaned my uncle out — twice.” Another got serious by asking: “Do you feel any empathy towards the many people’s lives and families that have been destroyed by Scientology? Are you aware of the emotional, psychical and mental abuse that your cult inflicts on people?”

While it seems unlikely that the AMA found an audience for “Imaginary Mary,” several Redditors recommended Alex Gibney’s 2015 documentary “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.” Most of all, they enjoyed the trainwreck, noting: “This has to be one of the top 5 most disastrous AMAs of all time.” Said Humblebragg: “This is why you shouldn’t do an AMA if your cult doesn’t let you look at the internet.” Elfman likely won’t be reading any of these responses, but she would be wise to take at least one user’s advice: Fire your publicist.

