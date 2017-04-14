Jessica Chastain to Join Pedro Almodóvar on 2017 Cannes Film Festival Jury

The festival will take place from May 17 trough the 28.

Jessica Chastain will be part of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury, which will be presided by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. The news was announced on Friday morning by festival chief Thierry Frémaux, during an interview on the French radio station France Inter, as reported by Deadline.

“For the 70th anniversary, there are people who are part of the history of the festival, or who have been discovered by the festival, and who we want to have near us,” Frémaux said, without revealing the names of the other seven members who will be part of the jury.

Chastain opened the festival last year alongside French actor Vincent Lindon. She also starred in 2011’s Palme d’Or winner, “Tree of Life,” directed by Terrence Malick.

On Tuesday, the festival announced that French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will preside over the Caméra d’Or jury, which awards the prize for the best debut feature film from across all of the sections. The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 trough the 28.

