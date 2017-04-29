Jiminy Glick Interviews Donald Trump on ‘Late Night With Jimmy Fallon’

Martin Short's grating interviewer returns to primetime.

Not to be outdone by yesterday’s news that Mike Myers will be hosting the “Gong Show” reboot in character as “Tommy Maitland,” Martin Short’s Jiminy Glick made his triumphant return last night. The occasion was, of course, Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and so the interviewer sat down with 45 for a rare one-off on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch below and despair.

READ MORE: Mike Myers (Or Is It?) Transforms Into Another Naughty British Character to Host ‘Gong Show’ Reboot

Fallon played Trump for the bit, which saw the two performers attempting to outdo each other’s ridiculousness — a battle that Glick easily won. “Now your first hundred days,” he said in his trademark cadence, “would you say it’s a complete embarrassment or a total failure?” That was immediately after he said that Trump looked like “Dennis the Menace made a bunch of bad life choices,” which was among the nicer compliments the high-pitched interviewer paid to POTUS.

READ MORE: Review: ‘Get Me Roger Stone’ Is An Essential, Infuriating Portrait Of The Political Supervillain Behind Donald Trump — Tribeca 2017

Still, Glick closed things by saying he wanted to talk to Trump again “in 100 days from now — after the impeachment.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.