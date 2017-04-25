Joel Edgerton Hopes ‘It Comes At Night’ Will Be The New ‘Get Out’ — Plot Synopsis Revealed

"Horror films can be incredibly intelligent," Edgerton said of the upcoming film from "Krisha" director Trey Edward Shults.

New plot details have been revealed for “It Comes At Night,” the hotly anticipated new horror thriller from “Krisha” director Trey Edward Shults and A24, in theaters this June. From the teaser trailer, we know that a mysterious illness is confining the characters inside a house in the middle of the woods.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Edgerton, his wife (Carmen Ejogo), and son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) are hiding out from a mysterious pandemic in a remote house in the woods. When a stranger (Christopher Abbott) arrives looking for help, they are forced to choose between kindness and potential infection. At one point, the illness infects the Ejogo character’s father.

“Let’s be honest, horror movies have a bad rap,” said Edgerton. The “Loving” actor’s directorial debut, the mystery/thriller “The Gift,” was roundly praised by critics when it came out in 2o15. “It’s up to movies like ‘Get Out’ and ‘It Follows’ — and this movie, I hope — to [remove] the stigma of what I refer to as the ‘blood porn’ nature of horror. Horror films can be incredibly intelligent.”

Shults drew inspiration for the story from a deeply personal place: The cancer-related death of his father. “It was a hugely traumatic, life-changing moment in my life,” Shults said. “I started writing the opening scene and then this whole fictional story burst out of that.”

“It Comes At Night” also stars Riley Keough, and arrives in theaters June 9.

