John C. Reilly Plays God in Lil Dicky’s Bizarre, 11-Minute Music Video for ‘Pillow Talking’

Lil Dicky's brain appears, too.

Following his scene-stealing role in “Kong: Skull Island,” John C. Reilly has returned with a rather different project: the music video for Lil Dicky’s “Pillow Talking.” Clocking in at nearly 11 minutes, the video takes the form a post-coital conversation between Dicky and an unnamed woman (Taylor Misiak), who debate everything from the military to dinosaurs. Reilly has a cameo as God amid the stream-of-consciousness oddity, because why not? Watch below.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Reteam For Comedy ‘Holmes and Watson’

Occasionally tense, the conversation reveals that a.) the two don’t know each other especially well and b.) they don’t agree on much either. Reilly appears twice, talking about Earth and saying that “This shit is boring. It needs more shit” and “I’ma put dinosaurs on this bitch.” The song is taken from “Professional Rapper,” Dicky’s debut album.

READ MORE: ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Sequel Coming To Theaters In March 2018

Reilly recently lent his voice to the animated musical “Sing.” He’ll soon be seen in “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” and “Holmes and Watson.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.