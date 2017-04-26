Jonathan Demme Remembered: Barry Jenkins, Ron Howard, Edgar Wright & More Mourn On Twitter

Hollywood remembers Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme.

The film world was deeply saddened when news broke today that Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme had died in New York at the age of 73. Demme was a brilliant and versatile auteur, traversing genres with rarely a misfire. He is remembered by those who worked with him, and those whom his work inspired.

READ MORE: Jonathan Demme’s Last Project, ‘Shots Fired,’ Airs Tonight – Remembering His Best TV Work

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins tweeted: “A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace.” Producer Ira Deutchman, who worked with Demme on the groundbreaking Talking Heads music documentary, “Stop Making Sense,” wrote: “He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act.” PBS’s Tavis Smiley posted a photo of Demme filming during the Standing Rock demonstrations.

Here are some more reactions to the news of this devastating loss for the film community:

Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I’ve known very few like him. He will be missed https://t.co/wQv5QRqHoN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 26, 2017

Met tons through the Moonlight run but my man Demme was the kindest, most generous. A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace. — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) April 26, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 26, 2017

I’m devastated to hear about Jonathan Demme’s death. He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act. #fb — Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) April 26, 2017

This loss hurts deep. With my abiding friend and brother beloved @jonathandemme at #StandingRock. Not a kinder soul has ever lived. RIP, JD. pic.twitter.com/vOz1kLoNLc — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme dead? No. He was too free, exciting,curious + generous. When we did our BBC Scene by Scene with him we all fell a bit in love — mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) April 26, 2017

Ted Demme and I were worried about making The Ref when his uncle Jonathan Demme said something profound: “Stop talking and start shooting.” — Denis Leary (@denisleary) April 26, 2017

Happier times. I will always love you Jonathan Demme. pic.twitter.com/grZRknHClb — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) April 26, 2017

Oh no. Jonathan Demme. One of our great filmmakers one of the most beautiful souls on the planet. Another magical irreplaceable friend gone. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 26, 2017

Often on tour I’ll watch Jonathan Demme’s “Heart of Gold” to remind me of what performance is about. Demme was a one of a kind filmmaker. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 26, 2017

Dear God, no! I loved #JonathanDemme! He was my bridge to the Talking Heads, Harris & Hannibal, New Order and honest cinematic storytelling. https://t.co/vOCRfD23dg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2017

I only worked with him once – he was just like his films: brilliant, curious & original. RIP Jonathan Demme – a truly great filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/eoHwxffZL3 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 26, 2017

Just heard about Jonathan Demme. He could literally do anything and did it all masterfully. Never knew him but everyone loved him. Sad news. — Eli Roth (@eliroth) April 26, 2017

Sad to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 26, 2017

RIP Jonathan Demme. Silence of the Lambs is in my forever rolodex of nightmares & turns me into the terrified child I was when I 1st saw it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 26, 2017

Met Jonathan Demme during the on-campus shoot of Last Embrace; he was supremely patient when I mentioned Anthony Mann, whom he admired. — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) April 26, 2017

Jonathan Demme is a loss so profound that I can’t even begin to wrap my head around it. I’ll be in the denial stage indefinitely. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) April 26, 2017

Heartbroken to hear that Jonathan Demme has passed away. Rest in peace to one of cinema’s most original artists. pic.twitter.com/aWbtIGZdwG — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) April 26, 2017

The many times I talked to Jonathan Demme, he never made it just about the movies. There was politics, food, music, life. He was beautiful. — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) April 26, 2017