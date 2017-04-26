You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jonathan Demme Remembered: Barry Jenkins, Ron Howard, Edgar Wright & More Mourn On Twitter

Hollywood remembers Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme.

Jonathan Demme

The film world was deeply saddened when news broke today that Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme had died in New York at the age of 73. Demme was a brilliant and versatile auteur, traversing genres with rarely a misfire. He is remembered by those who worked with him, and those whom his work inspired.

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins tweeted: “A MASSIVE soul. He lived in love. And rests in peace.” Producer Ira Deutchman, who worked with Demme on the groundbreaking Talking Heads music documentary, “Stop Making Sense,” wrote: “He was one of the greatest filmmakers I ever worked with. A total class act.” PBS’s Tavis Smiley posted a photo of Demme filming during the Standing Rock demonstrations.

Here are some more reactions to the news of this devastating loss for the film community:

