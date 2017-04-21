Barry Jenkins Pays Tribute to Jordan Peele in Time 100 Issue

"Jordan Peele is America. And she is him," the "Moonlight" director wrote.

Time Magazine has unveiled its annual “Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2017” list. From world leaders to actors and musicians, the list includes a wide range of personalities, such as Donald and Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Olympic gymnastic champion Simone Biles, Pope Francis, Republican donor Rebekah Mercer, actors Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis and Ryan Reynolds, singers John Legend, Alicia Keys and Chance the Rapper, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, philanthropist Melinda Gates, among many others.

Jordan Peele —whose directorial debut, “Get Out,” broke various records— also made the list. To pay tribute to Peele, the magazine brought in another filmmaker who has had an amazing year, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins. “Rather than presenting us a mirror, this multi-hyphenate auteurist shows us more of ourselves than we ever wanted to see, a window through which America is left no choice but to recognize the purgatory of her own sunken place,” wrote Jenkins about Peele’s “astonishing” film.

The Academy Award winner added, “This isn’t new for Jordan. Alongside Keegan-Michael Key of ‘Key & Peele,’ he’s used comedy to shed light on the murky detritus of American exceptionalism for years. With the success of ‘Get Out,’ it’s clear he’ll do so for many more.”

With his social horror-thriller, which stands at a remarkable $184.4 million worldwide, Peele became the first African American writer-director to earn over $100 million in his debut film. “Get Out” is also the highest grossing debut film from a writer-director based on an original screenplay.

