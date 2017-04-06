Joss Whedon Fears That the Trump Administration Is Making America More Like Chechnya

The director has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration.

As you might have guessed from the series of get-out-the-vote PSAs he directed in the lead-up to last year’s election, Joss Whedon is worried about Donald Trump’s presidency. The last 11 (not 13) weeks have done little to assuage his fears, it seems, as demonstrated by the “Avengers” director’s response to the apparent arrest and murder of gay men in Chechnya.

READ MORE: Joss Whedon Set to Write and Direct ‘Batgirl’ Standalone Feature for Warner Bros.

“This is harrowing, and it’s where we’re headed if we don’t unite and act,” tweeted the future “Batgirl” director. “Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity.” A recent New York Times article, citing the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, refers to more than 100 gay men being detained “in connection with their nontraditional sexual orientation, or suspicion of such.”

READ MORE: Joss Whedon Tweets US is ‘Worst Country’ After Native Americans Protesting Get Tear-Gassed

Whedon has been vocal on Twitter since November’s election, his thoughts ranging from defiant (“This is simple: Trump cannot CANNOT be allowed a term in office. It’s not about 2018. It’s about RIGHT NOW”) to despondent (“I think I’m broken. I never ran smooth but I think I’m really broken, I’m sorry, I was funny for a while, good times, please keep fighting”).

This is harrowing, and it’s where we’re headed if we don’t unite and act. Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity https://t.co/28Jo704HCa — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 6, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.