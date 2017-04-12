‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Sequel: Jude Law Will Put on His Robe and Wizard Hat to Play Young Dumbledore

He's been wearing a rather different hat onscreen lately.

The world of “Harry Potter” has found its latest fantastic beast: Jude Law, who’s set to play young Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel. The character was first portrayed onscreen by Richard Harris in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”; after Harris’ death, he was replaced by Michael Gambon in the remaining five movies.

READ MORE: ‘The Young Pope’s’ Jude Law: Why Those Memes Give Him Hope

David Yates will return to the direct the as-yet untitled sequel. In a statement, he called Law “a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

READ MORE: ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Review: The ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Is One of the Best Blockbusters of the Year

A total of five “Fantastic Beasts” movies are planned, because three ain’t enough, man. Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut with last year’s inaugural entry in the prequel/spinoff series, will return for the sequel; so will Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and most other members of the cast.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.