‘Justice League’ Trailer: The All-Star Superhero Team Comes Together to Fight a New Nemesis — Watch

Outcast superheroes just love The Beatles.

Zack Snyder’s long-promised “Justice League” feature film is mere months from release, so it’s time the film’s marketing to ratchet into high gear. Enter a brand new trailer, which utilizes a modernized take (???) on The Beatles classic “Come Together” to do just that, uniting the erstwhile superhero team — including Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — to battle a brand new big bad.

The trailer seems bent on playing up the whole “hey, let’s put a team together” aspect of the new franchise entry, and while it’s not high on the action, it leans into some more humorous elements of bringing together such a disparate group of super-powered outcasts. Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne jokes that his power is being rich (fair), while Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman add some very necessary lightness to a typically dark series. (If Miller isn’t the MVP of this entire film, we’ll be shocked.)

“Justice League” follows the events of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” with Bruce Wayne (Affleck) and Diana Prince (“Gal Gadot”) rallying up a crew of metahumans to fight Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in the wake of Superman’s death. And while Henry Cavill’s Superman may be dead, he’s definitely forgotten…and also probably definitely not dead.

Check out the newest “Justice League” trailer below.

“Justice League” opens November 17.

