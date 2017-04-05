Kendall Jenner’s Ill-Advised Pepsi Ad Was Presaged by a Music Video in 1999

Rosario Dawson starred in the soda-themed video.

As pointed out by Dorian Lynskey, we all should have seen this Kendall Jenner controversy coming. The ill-advised Pepsi ad in which she appears was pulled shortly after its misbegotten premiere, presumably because it angered nearly everyone who saw it (or, less likely, because it managed to end racism in a matter of hours); it was also presaged by the Chemical Brothers’ music video for “Out of Control.” Watch it below and marvel at the similarities.

Directed by W.I.Z., the 1999 video stars Rosario Dawson as a protester who manages to distract riot cops with a most refreshing bottle of soda — a ruse later revealed to be part of an advertisement. “In the heat of the moment serve chilled,” reads the tagline for Viva Cola. Once again, ads imitate art.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.” Ah, Kendall! Ah, humanity!

