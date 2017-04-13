‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ First Look: Yorgos Lanthimos and Colin Farrell Reunite in Cannes Contender

Nicole Kidman and Alicia Silverstone also star in Lanthimos' new drama.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest drama “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” has been selected to screen in Competition at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, taking place next month. Now, Element Pictures and Film4 have released the first-look image of the film, which marks the second collaboration between Lanthimos and Colin Farrell, who collaborated in last year’s arthouse hit “The Lobster.” Check out the image, which features Farrell, above.

In “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Farrell plays a charming surgeon named Steven whose life begins to fall apart after taking a teenage boy under his wings. Nicole Kidman stars a Farrell’s wife, and Alicia Silverstone plays the boy’s mother. The cast also includes Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Barry Keoghan and Sunny Suljic.

Lanthimos is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Efthymis Filippou, who has penned the Greek director’s last three feature films, including the 2011 Academy Award Best Foreign-Language nominee “Dogtooth” and “The Lobster”. “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” was shot last summer in Cincinnati.

