‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Trailer: Jude Law’s Villainous Vortigern Takes Center Stage in Final Look

Charlie Hunnam may be the hero of Guy Ritchie's stylized sword epic, but Law is having all of the fun playing the big bad.

Guy Ritchie’s bold new Excalibur tale “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is set to hit theaters on May 12, after nearly a year of release delays. Charlie Hunnam plays the titular hero, but in this final trailer for the film, Jude Law is chomping up the scenery as Arthur’s evil uncle Vortigern. It looks to be one of the film’s standout performances, channeling some of Law’s hammier “Young Pope” moments.

READ MORE: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’: Guy Ritchie’s Delayed Sword-in-the-Stone Story Gets Gritty New Look — Watch

Ritchie spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his attraction to the legendary story, and how King Arthur’s struggles are more nuanced than some heroic tales.

“He knows how to straddle the line between being hungry without being corrupted by that hunger,” he said. “At the same time, there’s no version of him being squeaky clean. He has to get on with it. You have to move forward. As momentum takes you forward, he picks up the least amount of dirt, as elegantly as one could hope to do in his ascension. So really it’s a question of, you’re going to get dirty, but can you elegantly negotiate with that filth? Life is a dirty business. Can you remain dignified during the process of life?”

Watch the new trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.