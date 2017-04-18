‘King Kong’ TV Series With a Female Lead Officially in the Works

It will be the first-ever live action TV program set in the Kong Universe.

King Kong is a busy ape.

Shortly after menacing Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson in the cineplexes, the giant gorilla is setting his sights on TV. IM Global and MarVista Entertainment are teaming up to reinvent “King Kong Skull Island,” the companies announced in a joint release on Tuesday.

Based on DeVito ArtWorks’ “Skull Island” property and Merian C. Cooper’s “King Kong,” “King Kong Skull Island” will be the first-ever live-action TV program set in the comprehensive King Kong Universe. The series intends to cast a female lead and multicultural ensemble cast for a serialized, contemporary take on the classic tale, exploring both the marvelous and horrific sides of Skull Island and its origins.

Oscar nominees Jonathan Penner and Stacey Title (“The Bye Bye Man,” “Down on the Waterfront”) will write and executive produce alongside Dannie Festa (“Trolls”) of World Builder Entertainment.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Joe DeVito and his truly unique, never-before-seen Kong universe,” said Festa. “We feel confident that it will be hugely appealing to fans all over the world.”

“Jonathan and Stacy have taken a world that has enraptured audiences in all its many forms over the years and given it a contemporary, female-focused spin,” said MarVista CEO Fernando Szew. “It is with great anticipation that we partner with IM Global Television to bring this exciting new vision directly into viewers’ homes.”

“There’s clearly a deep and abiding interest in this timeless story. We love Stacy and Jonathan’s approach to this adaptation and look forward to partnering with MarVista as we bring this gripping tale of survival and adventure to life for a new generation of Kong fans,” said IM Global Television President Mark Stern.

