Your first look at the Chinese-language Tribeca competition title about the power of movies amidst family turmoil.

“King of Peking” is the second Chinese-language feature film directed by Sam Voutas, following his 2010 debut “Red Light Revolution.” In his newest drama, Big Wong and Little Wong are a father-and-son traveling projectionist crew and extremely close, but their ties also illustrate the risks of doing business with family.

After learning that his ex-wife is demanding spousal support, fearing he might lose custody of Little Wong, Big Wong picks up a second job as a janitor at a movie theater in Bejing. Barely making ends meet, Big Wong comes up with an alternative plan to sell bootleg versions of films from the basement of the theater under the business title King of Peking. Although his business may be lucrative, Big Wong begins to notice the distrust Little Wong has developed towards his father’s business venture.

Australian-born, Voutas grew up during the ’80s and ’90s in various parts of Asia. “King of Peking” will premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 20.

Check out an exclusive clip of “King of Peking” here:

