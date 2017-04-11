This Is What Giant Movie Monsters Would Actually Sound Like, According to Science — Watch

A new video essay explores what those giant beasts would really sound in real life.

Films featuring giant monsters have always been very popular among fans of the fantasy/sci-fi genre, hence the box-office success of movies like this year’s reboot of the King Kong franchise, “Kong: Skull Island,” which has grossed more than $535 million worldwide. For years, Hollywood has depicted giant beasts and pre-historic creatures in its films, but how accurate are these depictions? What might these monsters would really sound like in real life?

A new video essay by The Verge sets out to answer those questions. The clip features Stuart Sumida, a paleontologist and animal anatomy specialist and professor at California State University, who advised the “Kong: Skull Island” filmmakers on how the prehistoric lizards in the film should move.

“We’re not making documentaries,” Sumida says. “People can quibble all they want about the biology of the creatures. We also know that mice don’t talk, yet we go see movies with mice that talk.” Check out the video below.

