Kristen Stewart’s Intimate and Lush Music Video for Chvrches Shows Off Burgeoning Director’s Style — Watch

Burgeoning filmmaker Kristen Stewart — perhaps you’ve heard of her? — is continuing to enhance both her style and her profile with a brand new music video for Chvrches, first teased earlier this month.

The full video has now arrived, and it shows off an intimate and lush approach to the material, which features the band recording a new live version of their “Down Side of Me,” which first appeared on their album “Every Open Eye.” The band has recorded this new version to appear on “7-inches for Planned Parenthood,” a compilation of records and digital singles all released to benefit Planned Parenthood. The “7-inches for Planned Parenthood” vinyl boxset should hit stores this fall.

Pitchfork shares that, in a press release, Lauren Mayberry said, “‘Down Side Of Me’ was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests—and if they aren’t then, they should be challenged and held to account. ‘I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.’”

This marks the third directorial effort by Stewart, who previously helmed the 2014 video short “Sage + The Saints: Take Me to the South” and this year’s short “Come Swim.” Check out the full music video below.

