‘LA 92’ Clip: National Geographic Documentary Revisits the Tumultuous Times of the Rodney King Riots — Watch

"LA 92" uses archival footage to illustrate one of the most tense political climates in 1992 Los Angeles.

With the recent heavy media spotlight placed on police brutality, “LA 92” does not seem as though it consists of footage from 25 years ago. The new National Geographic Documentary film finds itself immersed in the tumultuous period of the Rodney King trial and riots.

The official synopsis states, “…after the verdict in the Rodney King trial sparked several days of protests, violence and looting in Los Angeles, ‘LA 92,’ revisits the period through stunning and rarely seen archival footage.”

The film is produced by two-time Oscar winner Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire”) and Emmy winner Jonathan Chinn (“American High”) and directed by Oscar winners Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin (“Undefeated”), the film looks at the events of 1992 from a multitude of vantage points, bringing a fresh perspective to a pivotal moment that reverberates to this day.

“LA 92” just recently screened at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival during its opening weekend. The film is set to air on the National Geographic Channel this Sunday, April 30.

In our exclusive clip below, witness the menacing declaration of a police official and the cringeworthy rebuttal he spews in response to a councilman’s clarification.

