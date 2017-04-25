‘La La Land’: Damien Chazelle Discusses the Making of That Opening Number in Exclusive Blu-Ray Featurette — Watch

Also watch the film's choreographer explain what went into all those car roof moves.

In case you have somehow not heard, “La La Land” has a very intricate opening number. Filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s salute to movie musicals of the past opens in a burst of color, music, and people dancing in the middle of traffic, and if you’ve ever wanted to know what went into making “Another Day of Sun” happen, now is your chance.

In our new exclusive featurette, which will be included on the film’s DVD and Blu-ray release, Chazelle talks about his fascination with Los Angeles traffic and how car radios were integral to setting the scene. Also, he is still the top spokesman for dreamers.

READ MORE: Emma Stone Fan Recreates ‘La La Land’ Opening Scene to Ask Her to Be His Prom Date — Watch

“There’s a way that you can kind of disconnect from the outside world when you’re in your car,” Chazelle says in the featurette. “That idea really spoke to the idea of this meeting point of dreamers and that each dreamer has their own dream. Each person lives their own song, we each live in our own musical universe.”

The film’s choreographer, Mandy Moore, also spoke about the “happy accidents” that ended up in the number, which she calls “probably the most difficult thing I ever did in my entire career.”

“La La Land” is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. Check out our exclusive featurette, and Moore’s breakdown of the opening scene, below.





Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.