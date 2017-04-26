‘La Strada’ Restoration First Look: Federico Fellini’s Oscar-Winning Masterpiece Heads Back to Theaters — Watch

The first movie in history to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film is returning to theaters.

From “Donnie Darko” to “The Graduate,” “Mulholland Drive” and “Stalker,” film restorations are having a pretty incredible year so far, and it’s only going to get better with the return of a Federico Fellini masterpiece. Studiocanal is bringing a 2k digital restoration of “La Strada” to UK theaters on May 19, and it has released a wonderful first look courtesy of the trailer embedded below.

“La Strada” stars Giulietta Masina as young woman who becomes the wife and performance assistant to a strongman named Zampanò (Anthony Quinn). She befriends her husband’s rival (Richard Basehart) as their marriage becomes increasingly abusive. When the three are put in the same traveling circus, tragedy strikes.

The movie opened in 1954 and became the first title to ever receive the Oscar for Best Foreign Langue Film. “La Strada” also earned the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Martin Scorsese, one of the film’s biggest champions, remastered a print back in 1994. The Studiocanal release will be its first major restoration since then

There are currently no plans to bring the remastered version to the U.S., but that could soon change. Restoration re-leases for “Donnie Darko” and “Mulholland Drive” all played the UK first before being announced for stateside runs. Watch the restoration trailer below.

