‘Labyrinth’ Spiritual Sequel Planned From ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Director Fede Alvarez

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” director Fede Alvarez has signed up to helm a film for TriStar that will be set within the universe that Jim Henson created in his 1986 cult classic “Labyrinth,” according to Deadline. Alvarez will be directing from a screenplay by “Monsters: Dark Continent” writer Jay Basu, who also co-wrote “Spider’s Web” with Alvarez.

“‘Labyrinth’ is one of the seminal movies from my childhood that made me fall in love with filmmaking,” Alvarez told Deadline. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson’s mesmerizing universe, and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the ‘Labyrinth.'”

“Labyrinth” was Henson’s last film before his tragic death in 1990. The movie followed a teenage girl (played by Jennifer Connelly) who has to decipher a labyrinth in 13 hours, in order to save her baby brother after her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth (played by David Bowie).

Lisa Henson, of The Henson Co., will produce Alvarez and Basu’s film. The project will being shooting after the duo wraps production on “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” which is currently casting and is set to start filming in the fall.

