‘L’amant double’ Teaser: François Ozon’s Latest Might Be This Year’s Sexiest Palme d’Or Contender — Watch

After being announced as part of the Official Competition at next month’s Cannes Film Festival, François Ozon’s “L’amant double” already has a brief, evocative teaser to go along with the news. Ozon has been to the Croisette several times before, including with “Swimming Pool” and “Young & Beautiful,” but has yet to win a major prize. Watch the new teaser below.

There are no subtitles for the French dialogue, but the body language speaks volumes. A man and woman (Jérémie Renier and Marine Vacth), their faces just inches from one another, have what looks to be a charged conversation as the camera gets closer and closer to them. He puts his hand just under her mouth, they begin whispering and it’s over as soon as it’s begun.

Here’s a brief synopsis from uniFrance: “Chloé, a fragile young woman, falls in love with her psychoanalyst, Paul. A few months later she moves in with him, but soon discovers that her lover is concealing a part of his identity.”

Ozon’s most recent film, “Frantz,” premiered in Venice last fall and is currently in theaters. “L’amant double” has yet to secure distribution, but that’s likely to change during — or perhaps even before — next month’s festival.

