‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Visits a Very French Bistro to Explain Terrifying Elections — Watch

John Oliver turned HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” into a scene right out of classic French Cinema on Sunday in an attempt to persuade the French not to elect a “demagogic asshole” in presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. Oliver began the show by explaining that the upcoming French presidential election could very well determine the fate of the European Union.

“It is way more important than you might realize,” Oliver said. “Multiple candidates support a French Brexit, and the consequences of that would be steep.” He added that as much as a third of French voters might abstain from voting, a result that would only help Le Pen’s chances.

Switching the setting from his news desk to a French bistro in black and white and lighting a cigarette, Oliver then proceeded to speak entirely in French (with English subtitles).

“I know a British man speaking on an American television show about the Republic of France is basically French kryptonite. That why I’m speaking French to you right now, even though I know I’m making your elegant language sound like a Guy Ritchie remake of ‘Amélie.’ But please listen. Britain and America fucked up. Don’t fuck up too…You’re better than this.”

