‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Takes Aim at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Brutal New Segment — Watch

Question: Have you ever heard Jared Kushner speak? Prepare yourselves.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has a message for the subset of Americans who continue to hold out hope that Donald Trump’s administration is somehow being positively influenced by the work and interests of his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner: Uh, maybe don’t.

On last night’s episode of the HBO political chat show, Oliver dedicated his long-form deep-dive segment to exploring Ivanka and Jared’s credentials — beyond just the obvious nepotism — as a way to examine the true possibilities of their positions in the White House. In short, it’s not exactly heartening.

From Ivanka’s strange double-talk when it comes to her ability to influence her father (basically, she says she does it all the time, but will never tell the world exactly how or why, which is a nice way to get major praise while also deflecting blame) to a longer look at what people (even people who seem to like him!) really think of Jared and his, well, unconventional method of communicating, it’s a full feast of information and a hearty dose of terror.

Check out the full segment below.

