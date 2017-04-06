‘Leaning into the Wind’ Trailer: Thomas Riedelsheimer Returns to SFIFF With Second Andy Goldsworthy Documentary — Watch

Thomas Riedelsheimer returns to SFIFF with his second installment on English artist Andy Goldsworthy.

Nothing short of extraordinary, Thomas Riedelsheimer’s “Leaning into the Wind – Andy Goldsworthy” rekindles the captivating observation of English artist Andy Goldsworthy at this year’s San Fransisco International Film Festival. Reidelsheimer premiered one of his first English-language documentaries in 2002 at SFIFF, with his first documentary focused on artist Andy Goldsworthy’s work, “River and Tides – Andy Goldsworthy Working With Time.”

Receiving unexpected acclaim, “Rivers and Tides” got picked up for distribution, eventually making its way to Roger Ebert, where he gave the film four stars. Reidelsheimer returns to the fest this year with the second installment of Andy Goldsworthy’s work, “Leaning into the Wind – Andy Goldsworthy.”

This year, SFIFF has programmed a new, highly selective, section of the festival titled Launch. Only five films live within the Launch section of the festival with the specific intention of finding distribution, including Reidelsheimer’s latest.

