‘Legion’ Finale Mid-Credits Scene Sets Dan Stevens on a Very Unexpected Trip — Watch

David is on a new adventure already, even though we’ll have to wait a year for Season 2.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the first season of “Legion,” including the finale.]

Let the theories about the fate of David Haller begin.

As IndieWire had warned viewers after the Season 1 “Legion” finale aired last week, very important action happened after what many viewers thought was the end of the episode. As with many other Marvel properties, Noah Hawley included a mid-credits sequence that shifted the story forward to the next adventure.

In the scene, we see David (Dan Stevens) and Syd (Rachel Keller) standing on one of Summerland’s balconies at night when a metallic, baseball-sized orb flies up to them. In case you missed the clip the first time, we’ll let you see what happens yourself below:

Man, can’t David catch a break and enjoy a brewski before getting whisked away against his will again? Also, if anything starts to randomly scan you, run!

In a conference call with reporters after the finale, Hawley revealed that the orb was somehow connected to the so-called “peacemaker” that Division 3 had on hand. Therefore, the alliance between that group, as promised by The Interrogator (Hamish Linklater) and the Summerland mutants could already be in trouble just as soon as it began.

FX had renewed “Legion” for a second season even before the first one ended. For the second installment, Hawley plans to make 10 episodes, up two from the original eight in Season 1.

“Legion” is currently available to stream on FX Now and Hulu.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.