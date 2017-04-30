Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda and More Take Part in the Climate March

DiCaprio has produced two documentaries about climate change.

In what’s become a semi-weekly tradition, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in protest of the Trump administration and its policies yesterday. The People’s Climate March took place in Washington, D.C. and several other cities, counting several celebrities among its high-profile supporters and attendees: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Jared Leto. All of them had something to say about it.

DiCaprio has long been vocal about the urgency of combating climate change — other than acting and dating supermodels, you might say it’s his raison d’être — and has produced the documentaries “Before the Flood” and “The 11th Hour.” “Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice,” he tweeted yesterday. “Join me in standing with them.”

The Environmental Protection Agency removed all data about climate change from its website yesterday, and Scott Pruitt, who heads the EPA, has said that the science is “far from settled.” Here are more tweets from yesterday’s event:

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

In Washington DC for the #ClimateMarch. Anyone one else here?? — Lee Pace (@leepace) April 29, 2017

We march for many reasons – but we march together. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/TYjPhdeit9 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) April 23, 2017

Sending love and prayers and sooooo much gratitude to all you folks at the #climatemarch 🙏🏾🌎✊🏾 #wematter — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 29, 2017

