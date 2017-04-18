‘Let It Fall’ Exclusive Clip: John Ridley’s Los Angeles Uprising Documentary Resurrects History — Watch

Ridley's eye-opening documentary focuses on the events leading up to the L.A. uprising 25 years ago.

Writer-director John Ridley had long wanted to make a movie about the Los Angeles uprising of April 29, 1992. But even though he won an Oscar for his screenplay for “12 Years a Slave” and created the Emmy-winning ABC anthology series “American Crime” (now in its third season), the subject wasn’t exactly sexy to potential backers. So when ABC came to him with the idea of a documentary timed to the 25th anniversary, he jumped at it.

READ MORE: ‘Guerrilla’ Review: John Ridley’s ’70s London Black Power Drama Tries to Show All Sides of a Revolution

Ridley was already familiar with many of the key participants in the uprising and interviewed many of them himself for this in-depth look at the forces that led to the explosive anger, looting, rioting and mayhem after a Simi Valley jury acquitted the four L.A. police officers on trial for the vicious beating of motorist Rodney King.

In this exclusive clip from “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992,” experts recall the controversy surrounding the police chokehold.

Ridley’s 145-minute film will open in theaters on April 21, while an 88-minute version will air on ABC on April 28.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.