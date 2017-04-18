Back to IndieWire

‘Let It Fall’ Exclusive Clip: John Ridley’s Los Angeles Uprising Documentary Resurrects History — Watch

Ridley's eye-opening documentary focuses on the events leading up to the L.A. uprising 25 years ago.

13 mins ago

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

“Let It Fall”

Writer-director John Ridley had long wanted to make a movie about the Los Angeles uprising of April 29, 1992. But even though he won an Oscar for his screenplay for “12 Years a Slave” and created the Emmy-winning ABC anthology series “American Crime” (now in its third season), the subject wasn’t exactly sexy to potential backers. So when ABC came to him with the idea of a documentary timed to the 25th anniversary, he jumped at it.

READ MORE: ‘Guerrilla’ Review: John Ridley’s ’70s London Black Power Drama Tries to Show All Sides of a Revolution

Ridley was already familiar with many of the key participants in the uprising and interviewed many of them himself for this in-depth look at the forces that led to the explosive anger, looting, rioting and mayhem after a Simi Valley jury acquitted the four L.A. police officers on trial for the vicious beating of motorist Rodney King.

In this exclusive clip from “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992,” experts recall the controversy surrounding the police chokehold.

Ridley’s 145-minute film will open in theaters on April 21, while an 88-minute version will air on ABC on April 28.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad