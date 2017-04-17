‘Let the Right One In’: TNT’s Long-Rumored TV Adaptation Loses a Second Network Home

The series, written by "Teen Wolf" and "Criminal Minds" creator Jeff Davis, was originally planned to run on A&E back in 2015.

TNT has dropped the TV series adaptation of “Let the Right One In,” as reported by Deadline. The network had picked up the pilot of the drama based on the 2004 best-selling novel of the same name by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist last August, but has decided not to move into production. The series, written by “Teen Wolf” and “Criminal Minds” creator Jeff Davis, was originally planned to run on A&E back in 2015.

READ MORE: The Best TV Shows Adapted From Books — IndieWire Critics Survey

Lindqvist’s book followed a shy boy and his relationship with a young female vampire. In 2008, the novel was adapted into the film of the same name, which was directed by Tomas Alfredson. The 2010 horror movie “Let Me In,” helmed by Matt Reeves, was based on the same novel.

READ MORE: The 24 Most Important Vampire TV Shows Ever, Ranked

Davis’ version of “Let the Right One In” is less of an adaptation or remake and more of a re-imagining of the original story, with the two lead characters being older and the series set in Vermont, instead of Sweden. According to Deadline, Tomorrow Studios, which developed the project and is set to produce the pilot with Studio T, is shopping the series to other networks.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.