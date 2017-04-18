‘Lost and Found’ Trailer: Tribeca-Selected Pilot Promises an Unconventional Take on Relationships

The pilot will be screened as part of Tribeca's inaugural "Pilot Season."

It’s not often that a pilot episode starts off with the disintegration of a marriage (“Happy Endings” is the rare exception and still very much missed), but “Lost and Found” looks to be anything but conventional in its depiction of friendship, love and marriage in the exclusive trailer below.

READ MORE: Tribeca 2017: 10 Must-Attend Events at This Year’s Festival

“Lost and Found,” executive produced by Haroula Rose and Melonie Diaz (who previously worked together on “Fruitvale Station”) revolves around a group of thirty-something friends as they navigate life and love after the “un-wedding” of Stella (Diaz) and Ian (Will Janowitz). After celebrating their divorce, Stella and Ian find themselves with all-new challenges as friendships are tested and secrets are revealed.

“Lost and Found” is one of three independently produced pilots to be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of its first-ever “Pilot Season.” The pilot episode for “Lost and Found” will have its world premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival April 23 at 9 PM followed by a panel discussion with Rose.

READ MORE: Why ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is the Most Anticipated Screening of the Tribeca Film Festival

Starring alongside Diaz and Janowitz are Jennifer LaFleur (“Billions,” “Wedlock”), Terence Nance, Avi Rothman (“Franklin & Bash”), Laura Lee Botsacos, Abby Wathen, Nick Thurston (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”), Ethan Gold (“Queer as Folk”), and Rose herself.

Check out our exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.