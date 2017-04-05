Louis C.K.’s Nuanced Political Commentary on Donald Trump: ‘He’s Just A Lying Sack of Sh*t’

Louis stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to say what we're all thinking -- only funnier.

Giving new meaning to the term “comic relief,” Louis C.K. had audiences breathing sighs of relief through their laughter last night, when he visited “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote his new Netflix stand-up special. Simply titled, “2017,” critics have praised the special as a much needed return to form for C.K. that couldn’t have come soon enough.

This being Colbert, the conversation naturally turned to Donald Trump, and C.K. put things in hilarious perspective, as he does in his best comedy. “He’s not as profound as I thought he was,” explained the comedian. “I thought he was some new kind of evil, but he’s just a lying sack of shit.” When the crowd erupts in laughter, even Colbert seems to relax as an invisible weight is lifted.

C.K. then dons a brief but cutting Trump impression, mimicking Trump gleefully relishing each lie he tells. Later on, C.K. elaborates on his message in case he was unclear the first time: “He’s just a gross, crook, lying, dirty rotten sack of shit.”

