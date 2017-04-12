‘Lucas Bros: On Drugs’ Trailer: The Twins Explain How Not to Do ‘Shrooms

Netflix’s comedy special will be released April 18.

The Lucas Brothers are finally back on your TV.

The twin comedians will be featured in their first Netflix comedy special, “The Lucas Brothers: On Drugs,” which will premiere April 18. On Tuesday, the streaming service released its first trailer for the special, which you can watch below.

In the special filmed at The Bell House in New York, the Lucas Brothers take on a variety of topics in their signature, laid-back style. Their set ranges from twin stereotypes and Richard Nixon to ingenious plans to fix pay inequality and police brutality. Oh, and drugs. As one might expect, drugs are a huge part of their comedy.

“Here’s a rule of thumb,” says Kenny (or is it Keith?) in the trailer below. “You should never do ‘shrooms with a dude that looks like you, man.”

The trailer also includes some nifty Peter Max-style psychedelic animations. Take a look:

The Lucas Brothers are identical twins who first made a splash on TV with their animated stoner comedy “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.” in which cartoon versions of themselves ran a moving company out of the van they inherited from their uncle. The series was part of Fox’s short-lived “Animation Domination High-Def” and was renewed for two more seasons on FXX. The series also featured the voices of fellow comedians Jerrod Carmichael and Hannibal Burress.

The duo have also appeared in “The Grinder,” “Lady Dynamite,” “The High Court” and in the big-screen comedy sequel “22 Jump Street.”

