Lucy Walker’s Buena Vista Social Club Documentary Finally Gets a Title and Release Date

Months after being pulled from Sundance, Lucy Walker’s Buena Vista Social Club documentary has both a title and a release date: “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios” is now due in theaters on May 26 courtesy of Broad Green Pictures. Uncertainty and controversy have surrounded the film since its Park City premiere was unexpectedly canceled, but it appears that the ship has righted itself.

“We at Broad Green are disappointed that we will not be able to premiere this compelling documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” the company wrote in a statement at the time. “The film’s post production process has taken longer than expected and thus the decision was made to wait to introduce the film to audiences until it can be presented in its best possible iteration.”

IndieWire’s Anne Thompson and Graham Winfrey wrote at length about the situation with Broad Green in general and Walker’s documentary in particular shortly after the festival.

Walker, a two-time Academy Award nominee, previously directed “The Crash Reel,” “Waste Land” and “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom,” among others.

