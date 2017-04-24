Maria Bamford’s ’Old Baby’ Trailer Takes On Every Room Imaginable in New Comedy Special

The Netflix special will be released May 2.

While we’re all still waiting for another season of “Lady Dynamite,” take heart. Maria Bamford will be returning to Netflix much earlier than that.

The comedian will bring her comic stylings to the streaming service in May with the stand-up comedy special “Old Baby.” As with her 2012 “The Special Special Special,” in which she performed in unconventional stand-up venues, “Old Baby” will once again place Bamford in quirky settings to see what that brings to her set.

This time around, her set will be performed in venues that start out incredibly intimate — such as talking to herself in the mirror or to friends on a park bench — to increasingly larger and more public, such as a bowling alley or theater.

Bamford altering with her environment isn’t anything new. She played with dream sequences and the reality of her character’s experience on “Lady Dynamite.” Similarly, anyone missing her dogs from that series will be happy to know that she has a paper cache pup in tow for all of her performances in “Old Baby.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

“Old Baby” will be released on Tuesday, May 2 on Netflix.

The second season of “Lady Dynamite” will return later this year. The series stars Bamford as a fictionalized version of herself, a comic who has returned from six months away for treatment for her bipolar disorder. The show also co-stars Fred Melamed and Mary Kay Place along with a slew of guest stars that include Patton Oswalt, Ana Gasteyer, Jon Cryer, Mira Sorvino, Brandon Routh, June Diane Raphael, Adam Pally, Dean Cain, Sarah Silverman, Tig Notaro and Jenny Slate.

